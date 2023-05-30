Bittersweet Farms celebrating possibilities and 40th anniversary with fundraiser Thursday | #11Together

The mission of Bittersweet Farms is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and their loved ones through agriculture, education and support.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired May 26, 2022, as part of a related report on last year's event.

For the ninth year, a local charity is celebrating possibilities and hosting a fundraising event for the community and its supporters on Thursday.

Bittersweet Farms, based in Whitehouse, serves adults and adolescents with autism at three locations in northwest Ohio. The organization has served the community for 40 years, making a positive impact on the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch. Bittersweet offers an opportunity to grow and develop through agriculture and related activities.

The charity partners with other businesses throughout the year to remove barriers for individuals with autism through events like sensory-friendly shopping around the holidays.

To support its mission, Bittersweet is hosting its annual "Celebrating Possibilities" fundraiser on Thursday. The fundraiser features a hybrid virtual and in-person silent auction, an exclusive in-person live auction and music by New Moon.

Food will be provided by Deet's BBQ and Grumpy's, with dessert by Bittersweet Culinary.

For drinks, there will be a wine pull, beer and hard cider from Maumee Bay Brewing Company, wine from Vintage Wine Distributor and bubble tea by Balance Grille.

WTOL 11's own Dan Cummins is once again serving as emcee for the event.

It's a cause that's close to his heart and his family.

"My family has been supportive of Bittersweet Farms for most of the 40 years it's been in existence in Whitehouse," Cummins said. "My daughter Jamie was diagnosed with being on the spectrum when she was very young and she's now 36 years old."

Jamie lived on campus at Bittersweet Farms and worked there before moving out on her own.

"They still provide her with services and have contributed to her being a happy, healthy, independent adult," Cummins said. "It's my honor to take part in Celebrating Possibilities to keep the Bittersweet mission going."

Celebrating Possibilities will take place Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at the Bittersweet Farms website at this link.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to support the mission of Bittersweet Farms, you can check out the virtual silent auction at this link to place your bids before June 1 at 8 p.m.