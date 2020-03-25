SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man sits in a wheelchair in front of a large window looking down at the camera. On his head, he's wearing a hat proudly declaring his service as part of the Army's Fifth Air Force during World War II. He served for two and a half years as an aerial gunner, earning medals for bravery and a Purple Heart after being shot.

Jack Ferdinandsen fought in a war. Now, the nation is waging a war against the coronavirus, as his family waves up at him on the other side of that large window from the street below.

There are no hugs, no kisses, no contact during this visit. That is because visitors are no longer permitted inside the Ohio Veterans Home located in Sandusky, where 96-year-old Jack has lived for over a year now.

While his family says the nursing staff at OVH have treated Jack "like a King," things have been difficult without the regular visits.

It's a circumstance that is affecting senior centers and nursing homes statewide as they close to visitation from friends and family due to the spread of the coronavirus.

But Jack's children left that lonely visit with a mission in mind. Mike and Karen Ferdinandsen took to Facebook to write a post highlighting their father's and asked a simple favor: Cards.

Cards with notes or even small tokens of appreciation to be that could be sent to Jack to help remind him he's not alone during these times.

As a result, replies and shares came quickly.

Workers at OVH shared their love for Jack, how he acts in charge and flirts with the nurses and is "a character, for sure." Some mentioned their own inability to visit parents and grandparents and the hardships they face because of it, while many pledged to send Jack letters of love and encouragement.

Mike, a teacher at Bataan Intermediate in Port Clinton, got his students involved. Other students and friends in the area have also joined in since the call for cards was posted. Jack has been sharing what he has received so far with the other veterans at OVH.

A few ideas Jack suggested for those looking to send something were crosswords, word searches, games and puzzles. Anything he said helps to keep their minds off being lonely during this time of separation from friends and family.

You can help out by mailing cards or gifts of appreciation to Jack Ferdinandsen and the other veterans by sending them to Jack Ferdinandsen, Ohio Veterans Home 2 North, 3416 Columbus Ave. Sandusky, OH. 44870.

