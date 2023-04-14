11Together: 46th annual Mercy Health Glass City Marathon

The national championship marathon will be the largest yet. In addition to the 26.2-mile run, the weekend will feature a health and wellness expo and other events.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A northwest Ohio springtime staple for runners is fast approaching.

The 46th annual Mercy Health Glass City Marathon is the 2023 Road Runners Club of America National Championship Marathon and will be held on April 23. The race itself is sold out, but interested participants can join a waitlist for their chance to join a field of up to 2,500 runners.

The 26.2-mile race draws participants from across the country and around the world. Stakes are high this year with the race's national championship status, with athletes competing for an Olympic qualifying time. Expectations are for records to be broken again in both the men's and women's races in the marathon and half marathon, according to race director Clint McCormick.

Over a third of runners will log a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon.

The 14th annual Owens Corning Half Marathon starts at the same time and place as the main marathon but runs a 13.1-mile course. Up to 4,000 runners will participate for a share of $4,600. Registration is still open for the half marathon at this link for ages 13 and older and ends April 22 at 4:59 p.m. Entry is $105.

For those interested in a little teamwork, the North Star BlueScope 5-person Relay offers a chance to divide the 26.2-mile course and enjoy it through a cooperative experience. Marathoners and half-marathoners can participate by joining a team and "doubling-up" one leg of the marathon with the relay as well.

Alongside the main and half marathons, the Savage 5K is a family-friendly 3.1-mile course the day before the main events. Participants can move at their own pace, whether it's casual or competitive, on a course that winds through the University of Toledo campus. Registration ends April 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the start of the race.

The annual Nationwide Children's - Toledo Kids Run is for ages 2 to 12 and spans a mile, half-mile or quarter-mile.

Other events include a health and wellness expo at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo from April 21-22.

The Glass City Marathon will take start at the University of Toledo and end inside the Glass Bowl on April 23. For more information, check out the Glass City Marathon's website at this link.



