TOLEDO, Ohio — You can listen to live bands, enjoy food and drinks — all for a good cause.

The 13th annual Acoustics for Autism is happening on March 1 from noon until 2 a.m.

There will be seven stages with 80 bands taking part.

This event is free and open to people of all ages, so bring your whole family out.

The money raised will help local families living with autism.

Click here for a full list of bands.

