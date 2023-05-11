Celebrity Wait Night benefits the Victory Center

Dan Cummins and TaTiana Cash served as waiters Thursday night at The Pinnacle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Celebrity Wait Night is back again.

This year's theme is "A Night Under the Stars." This year's event was at The Pinnacle in Maumee Thursday night with funds from the event going towards the Victory Center.

The Victory Center has been helping cancer patients and their loved ones after a diagnosis for the last 27 years throughout Toledo. All of the "We serve" services are provided free of charge. Fundraisers like Celebrity Wait Night help provide one-on-one therapies and programs.

This year, WTOL 11's Dan Cummins and TaTiana Cash served as celebrity waiters. The pair hosted tables of supporters and cancer survivors for the evening.

At the end of the evening, 100% of the tips given by the guests at the table were donated to the Victory Center.

RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.