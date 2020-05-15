Restaurant and bar owners are now allowed to welcome customers back on their patios. This is the first of two steps in opening restaurants back up in Ohio.

"We're excited! We've been cleaning for weeks, last night re-stocking and just going over all the safety things for not only our customers but employees as well," said Ed Beczynski, owner of The Blarney in downtown Toledo.

And while many business owners were eager to open back up as soon as they could, some are waiting it out. John Martinez owns John's Korner Bar, which has a patio. They are choosing to stay closed completely until May 26, joining other bars who aren't quite ready to welcome customers just yet.

"It's really for caution, the instructions for social distancing are vague, and when you throw alcohol into it, a lot of those rules go right out the window," said Martinez.

While things are changing day-to-day bar owners claim health department and state officials are doing their best to communicate and listen to their concerns, despite many question still looming.

"There's still we don't know yet like we have an event center, it's tough because we don't have answers and that's what we're asking the state and the county but they're getting them," said Beczynski.

Indoor dining is allowed to reopen in Ohio on Thursday, May 21. Below is the opening/closed status of a few area patios:

CONFIRMED OPEN 5/15

The Blarney

Manhattan’s

El Camino

El Vaquero – All locations EXCEPT riverside

Maumee Bay brewing

Dale’s

The Attic

Whitehouse Inn

Cheers sports eatery (Holland)

Al Smith's Place

Charlie's (Maumee)

The Heights

Patron Saints Brewery

Home Slice

CONFIRMED NOT OPEN 5/15