Out of the Darkness virtual walk to raise awareness and honor lives lost to suicide in our community

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a somber statistic.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC, those numbers are even higher among younger people.

"There's help, there's hope and there's tomorrow. You always get a second chance and it's called tomorrow," said Earlean Belcher.

Belcher is known for the smile on her face and the smiles she brings to others. She's a comedian and better known as "Queen Cookie." She's also a mother and a grandmother.

But behind that smile, she lives with a part of her heart missing.

Ajane Xavier Jamall Bert. "A.J." is Queen Cookie's grandson and on Feb. 18, 2017, he took his own life.

"I couldn't believe it, but then again - in the back of my head - I could believe it," said Queen Cookie. "Because 13 years prior, his mother took her life and left five babies and my grandson was the oldest of the five, so he had a lot of pressure put on him."

A.J. was just 25 years old. His grandmother says she will continue to work to make sure his short life is never forgotten.

"I'm walking in this walk to honor my grandson. We have to hang onto that hope, because sometimes it gets so rough out here," said Queen Cookie. "But you got to hang onto hope. Hope will get you through. Love will get you through."

Queen Cookie is walking to honor A.J. next Saturday for Toledo's Out of the Darkness Walk. Organizers say the support can touch so many lives.

"Don't be afraid to ask somebody if they're OK, you know, and if they're not - it could be a friend, or be UPS guy you see every day, or somebody at the gas station - you know you can tell when they're not OK and if they need that extra little hesitation on your part to listen, we can make a world of difference for somebody," added Peggy Myers, co-chair for the Toledo Out of the Darkness Walk.

As for Queen Cookie, she wants to share her grandson's story to try and help anyone suffering through thoughts of suicide.

"But, I will tell him I love him, I've always loved him since the time he came into this world. I watched that baby get born. And to let him know don't do that, son, because you always have tomorrow," said Queen Cookie.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. This year's Out of the Darkness Walk is going virtual due to the pandemic - registration is free to join, you can click here to register.

If you are struggling and need someone to talk to, there are many resources to help pair you with someone trained to listen and offer guidance.

If you want to talk to someone and are not in immediate danger, Text '4Hope' to 741-741 to be connected to the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Crisis Text Line. There is no charge and the information will not show up on your phone bill.

If you are in a crisis situation, call Rescue Mental Health 419-255-9585 or the Wood County Crisis Line at 419-502-4673.

If you are in need of mental health services, Call Unison Health at 419-214-4673 or NAMI of Greater Toledo at 419-243-1119.

If you are a young member of the LGBTQ+ community and need help in any way, call the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386. Calls made to the Trevor Project are free and kept confidential.