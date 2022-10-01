Ottawa Tavern temporarily closes its doors as Adams Street bars work to make it out of another COVID-19 wave

"Luckily I've got really really great staff here that's really committed even through all of the weirdness," said Zack Jacobs, the owner of The Ottawa Tavern.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bars and restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, forcing some to shut down for good, while others like The Ottawa Tavern are closing temporarily.

"First and foremost, there's a significant amount of pandemic fatigue, especially in the service industry," Micah Risher, the co-owner of Wesley's Bar, said.

Most businesses have felt the exhaustion as the pandemic roller coaster rises and falls, going into another year of COVID-19.

It's starting to set in for bar owners on Adams Street.

"Over the colder winter months, we've been seeing a significant downturn in business; I think as a result of this fourth, fifth wave we're in now. And so, you know, I woke up a couple of days before we decided to close with a series of messages that most of my calendar had canceled on me," the owner of The Ottawa Tavern, Zack Jacobs, said.

Jacobs explained that bands and musicians are canceling either because they have COVID-19 or COVID-19 concerns.

Since the establishment is geared towards bigger crowds, he decided to temporarily close its doors.

"Luckily I've got really, really great staff here that's really committed even through all of the weirdness and everything. They've really stuck by me and so staffing hasn't been a huge issue here for us," Jacobs said.

He said he plans to take this time as an opportunity to do some remodeling inside and around the bar and also revamp the menu and kitchen concept.

Risher, who co-owns Wesley's Bar right down the street, said he isn't surprised by the shutdown.

"Simply because it's... every small business is a family, OK? And, you know, Zack and Kirsten over at Ottawa Tavern, they... they're leading there in dialoguing with their family," Risher said.

Risher is actually at home this week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. But, he's in good spirits, and he and Jacobs are asking Toledoans to do their part in keeping Adams Street alive.

"My hope is that people, that people chose to be responsible in the way that they live their lives, and that they chose to audit themselves a little bit better," Risher said.

"I view Adams Street as one of the main arteries in the heartbeat of the culture of Toledo, and where Adams Street goes, so goes the rest of art and culture in the city, I believe," Jacobs said.

The Ottawa Tavern is expected to reopen as soon as February, with a few new surprises in store later this year.