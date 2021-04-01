Toledo's only open-air ice rink opening this week

The popular rink at Ottawa Park is opening for the season, but the need to keep people safe from COVID-19 means things will be a little different this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Closed since the beginning of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ottawa Park Ice Rink is opening up once again.

The Ottawa-Jermain Parks Advisory Board announced plans for the area’s only open air ice rink on their Facebook page on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday January 6, the rink will open for 1.5 to 2 hour open skating sessions to allow for cleaning and disinfecting between sessions.

Each session will require a new admission price to be paid.

In addition, there will be a limit of 35-40 skaters per session and 35 spectators outside the rink.

Masks will be required for anyone not eating and social distancing will be enforced.

Drop in hockey also will resume on January 7 and will happen every Thursday and Saturday through the season.