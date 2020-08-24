Body of 18-year-old from Putnam County recovered from Indiana lake

HAMILTON, Ind. — Conservation officers say the body of an 18-year-old Ohio man has been recovered in a northeastern Indiana lake where he vanished during a weekend boating trip.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division said Monday that Mason Shuey's body was recovered Sunday night in Hamilton Lake.
The cause of death of the Ottawa, Ohio, man is pending. The circumstances of Shuey's death at the Steuben County lake remains under investigation.
He was a passenger on a boat when he entered the lake early Sunday and vanished. Dispatchers were not notified until about 8 a.m. Sunday that he was missing.