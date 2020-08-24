Body of 18-year-old from Putnam County recovered from Indiana lake

Mason Shuey of Ottawa was a passenger on a boat that entered Hamilton Lake early Sunday. Circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

HAMILTON, Ind. — Conservation officers say the body of an 18-year-old Ohio man has been recovered in a northeastern Indiana lake where he vanished during a weekend boating trip.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division said Monday that Mason Shuey's body was recovered Sunday night in Hamilton Lake.

The cause of death of the Ottawa, Ohio, man is pending. The circumstances of Shuey's death at the Steuben County lake remains under investigation.