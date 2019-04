It may come as no surprise, but Ottawa Hills High School is at the top.

Not just the top of our region, but the top of the whole state of Ohio.

That's according to a list of top Ohio high schools compiled by US News and World Report.

Ottawa Hills landed in the top five out of all the public high schools in our state.

In addition to Ottawa Hills, five other area schools made it into the Top 100.

They are:

Perrysburg - #42

Southview - #58

Northview - #64

Seneca East - #75