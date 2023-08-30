Ottawa Hills, Perrysburg, Northview among top-ranked Ohio public high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report

The magazine released its annual rankings of public high schools across the country.

TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of public high schools this week, with some local districts rating highly in the annual listing.

In Ohio, Ottawa Hills was the top-ranked local high school, landing in the 10th spot.

Perrysburg High School ranked 51st, Sylvania Northview ranked 65th, Maumee High school ranked 86th and Hicksville High School ranked 89th.

In Michigan, the top-ranked local school was Tecumseh High School, which U.S. News and World Report ranked 90th in the state.

The magazine ranked 17,680 high schools after reviewing nearly 25,000 public schools in the United States.

This year's ranking "shows notable movement among many schools, especially at the top," the magazine said in a news release about the rankings.

To make the rankings, editors considered the following six factors:

College readiness, based on the proportion of 12th grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam (30% of ranking).

State assessment proficiency, based on aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation (20%).

State assessment performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school's proportion of underserved students (20%).

Underserved student performance, based on how Black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state (10%).

College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas (10%).

Graduation rate, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2017-2018 and graduated four years later (10%).