Ottawa Hills Local Schools to start school year remotely

Ottawa Hills Local Schools has changed their back-to-school plan.
Its school year will now start on Aug. 24 remotely, with a goal to start in-person learning by Sept. 8, five days a week.
Superintendent Adam Fineske made the announcement on Twitter.
Fall sports for Ottawa Hills will continue with proper OHSAA guidelines and procedures in place, according to Fineske.
Ottawa Hills was originally set to start the school year on Aug. 17 with students getting in-person instruction, five days a week.
However, the school reversed this decision after the Lucas County Regional Board of Health recommended that all schools start out the year with virtual learning.
The board also recommended that all sports be pushed back until Oct. 1.
Other school districts in Lucas County have changed their back-to-school plans following the board of health's recommendation.
RELATED: Lucas Co. Regional Board of Health recommends schools start virtually; some districts quickly change course - see which ones
Ottawa Hills' plan to send students back to school in person included students and staff wearing a mask, two new lunch periods to ensure social distancing and requiring everyone to get their temperature taken at home and before they walk into the building.
Fineske said students with a temperature of 100° or more would not be allowed to come to school.