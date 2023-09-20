Ottawa Hills Local Schools making cuts after levy error

Superintendent Adam Fineske said the district will cut supplies and instructional materials to save money.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ottawa Hills Local Schools is freezing some spending after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the district could not go to voters with a tax levy in the November general election.

Superintendent Adam Fineske told WTOL 11 Wednesday the district will put the levy on the March ballot instead.

He said if the district had been able to get a levy on the November ballot, and it passed, the district would have been able to collect taxpayer money in January, 2024. The error delayed the district from seeing any money until at least January 2025 if the March levy passes.

Fineske said the district must cut back until then.

"We have to make a few cost savings to close the gap until we can pass in March," he said. "Right now, there is an immediate freeze on instructional and supply spending, and we are still determining the exact amount."

Last week the Ohio Supreme Court rejected a request from the school district to override a Lucas County Board of Elections decision and place a tax levy on the November ballot.

The board in August rejected the 12.9-mill operating levy request Ottawa Hills because the submission had a typo in what the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home.

Fineske said Wednesday the district is working with its alumni, foundation and community partners to bring in contributions to close the financial gap created by not being on the November ballot.

