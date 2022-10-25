Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice overnight

There is no word yet on the exact cause of both fires.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire two separate times early Tuesday.

Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road around 2:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, fire could be seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom of the home. The blaze was quickly put out.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Fire fighters were previously out to the same home just hours before for another fire.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.