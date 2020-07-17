Ottawa Hills To Have 5 Day In-Person Instruction

Some of the protocol that the students will have to follow before going to school is having their temperature taken at home and when they walk through the building

School districts in our area are working hard to come up with a safe plan to start the new school year. A

A six page document went out this week to explain a safe school start up for Ottawa Hills.

The new school year is scheduled to start on Aug.17. Students will be getting in-person instruction, five days a week. The district is focusing on four key areas to keep everyone healthy.

"Focused around prevention many aspects of the prevention portion social distancing social distancing social emotional health focusing on social and emotional health which we think is gonna be really important for our kids as they come back in this COVID-19 environment in hygiene and cleaning protocols," added Dr. Adam Fineske the superintendent OF Ottawa Hills Local Schools.

Some of the protocol that the students will have to follow before going to school is having their temperature taken at home and when they walk through the building.

Students and staff are required to wear a mask.

"A temperature of 100 or more they're not allowed to come to school and then we catch that temperature at school we will send a child home from school students will also have to wear a mask they will have to wear mess throughout the school day we're doing that K through 12," said Fineske.

Fineske also said social distancing will be enforced throughout the school district. Two new lunch periods will also be added to the school schedule to help with social distancing.

Elementary school students will be required to pack a lunch with them as they will be separated between every other seat during lunchtime. The older students will have more freedom.

"The junior, senior high is a little different. We have an open lunch the students can go outside they can be in different spots building they can eat out at the football stadium you'll see our kids spread out everywhere and I actually think that's a good thing. especially in this environment,” added Fineske.

And for any student who has underlying health conditions or parents who want to opt out of in-person learning they will have the opportunity to do remote learning through Google meets.