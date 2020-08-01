OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills Junior High School English and social studies teacher was put on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

On a letter sent on Wednesday to parents of students enrolled in any of Kristie Stevens' class, Principal Ben McMurray informed them about the decision. He went on to ask parents to talk to their children about changes coming to their classrooms.

WTOL has reached out to the school district to ask if this decision is related to former coach Ronald 'Donnie' Stevens' arrest for alleged improper sexual contact with teenage victims.

McMurray said a substitute teacher who has already been replacing Stevens this week was hired to take over the classes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.