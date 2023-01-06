Ottaw Hills baseball team graduates the same day after winning regional semifinal

The Green Bears' game was at the same time as graduation. So the school put together a special ceremony following the team's 3-1 win.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Thursday, at Ottawa Hills’s Ned Neidermeier Stadium, students in caps and gowns filled the seats. But that same evening, there were a few empty seats too.

The kids meant to sit there were wearing a different cap.

The Green Bears baseball team found themselves in the regional semifinals versus Columbus Academy at the same time as graduation. The game took place in Hamler about an hour away.

There was no way for the team’s eight seniors to be in two places at once, so the school had to find an alternative.

“They've worked hard these past four years, and we want to make a special moment for them,” Ottawa Hills Superintendent Adam Fineske said.

Following the team's 3-1 victory, the team made their way back to school one last time. The seniors got a special ceremony: honoring them for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the baseball diamond.

"Honestly, I thought it was better [than the regular graduation]," Nash Bridges, a player on the team said. "I'm going to remember this the rest of my life. It's going to be the first thing I think about when I wake up tomorrow morning. I'm just so grateful and thankful that "

The team, still wearing baseball pants and donning face paint, received a special address from University of Toledo men's basketball head coach Tod Kowalczyk, who shared some insight on what it's like missing important events because of a career in sports.

The players say the ceremony is a lot more fun after win than a loss.

“We all were really excited for the game but, I think after the win we were all relieved,” player A.J. George said. "Relieved and ready to celebrate with just us eight."

With the win, the Green Bears move on to the regional final where they take on Edison High School. The game is back at Garrold Parratt Field in Hamler Friday, June 2, at 5 p.m.