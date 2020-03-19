OTTAWA, Ohio — Ottawa County leaders have issued a state of emergency until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus.

A state of emergency is a "legal necessity" that lets departments and agencies better coordinate their response to the impacts of the virus.

Commissioners announced Thursday that all Ottawa County facilities will be closed to the public beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m. until further notice. The courts and administrative offices within the county will remain open, however, and staff will be working to serve the public by phone, e-mail, online or by scheduled appointment.

The office directory is online or by phone at 419-734-6700.

MAGRUDER HOSPITAL RESPONSE

For the health of Magruder patients, visitors, health care providers and community, the hospital will be prohibiting visitors beginning Thursday. Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis.

Reminders:

If you are sick, but normally would NOT see your doctor, please stay home and self-monitor.

If your symptoms get worse (fever, chills, difficulty breathing) call Magruder’s triage line 419-301-4304 for further instruction. This line is available around the clock, 24/7.

For a current list of precautions Magruder is taking for the health and safety of the community, patients and staff click here.

UTILITY AND RENT ASSISTANCE

Columbia Gas, First Energy and AEP have announced that they will suspend shutoffs for nonpayment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately. Customers should contact the appropriate company to make arrangements – click here.

The Salvation Army of Ottawa County offers both utility and rent assistance –call 419-732-2769 for details. It is important to note that no utility services provided by any community in Ottawa County will be shut off for non-payment during this crisis.

Customers who have had a direct loss of employment due to the coronavirus pandemic should communicate this to their local billing office so future structured payment plans can be arranged.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Free community meals will be provided at Bistro 163 in collaboration with The Salvation Army, the Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center, United Way Ottawa County, Community Support Services and Senior Resources.

Meals will be distributed at Bistro 163 at the side door for pick up from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Bistro 163 is located at the Sutton Center 1848 E. Perry Street in Port Clinton.

Home delivered meals will continue for current clients.

Entrance into homes is restricted when possible.

Senior residents needing food assistance who are not already receiving meals through Senior Resources are asked to contact the Salvation Army at 419-732-2769.

All senior centers are closed with grab-and-go meals available based on the senior center's schedule.

Reservations must be made the day prior. Pick up is from 11:30 a.m until noon. Contact your local senior center to reserve a meal.

SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE

To find the OCIC response, head over to the Port Clinton Area Chamber website by clicking here.

The link includes information on:

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance Program

Rapid Response Program

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

Statements from First Energy

Ohio Unemployment Insurance Updates and links for sign ups

Family First Coronavirus Response Act

Medical Mutual Updates

Ohio Liquor Returns instructions and link.

Columbia Gas and AEP regarding utility shut offs

DRINKING WATER AND WASTEWATER

There is no higher priority for EPA than protecting the health and safety of Americans. The EPA is providing this important information about COVID-19 as it relates to drinking water and wastewater to provide clarity to the public.

The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies. Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low.

Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.

AVOID SCAMS WITH THE FOLLOWING TIPS

Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know - They could download viruses onto your computer or devices.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19 online or in stores.

Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

For updates to potential Coronavirus Scams click here for information from the Federal Trade Commission.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Lake Twp. police to make wellness calls amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | Health department to issue update in written form

RELATED: Ohio investigating its first potential coronavirus death