Ottawa County judge ordered to complete extra training for ethics violations

Judge Bruce Winters had improper social media conversations with a man who had cases pending in his court.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — An Ottawa County judge must complete extra training and education on proper protocol as a result of improper social media conversations regarding legal proceedings.

The Ohio Supreme Court made the ruling Tuesday, ordering Judge Bruce Winters to complete three hours of judicial ethics education focused on ex parte communication. If he fails to comply, he will be suspended for six months.

Winters was charged with multiple Code of Judicial Conduct violations in September 2020. The violations stemmed from his communication with Keith Blumensaadt regarding several cases that were pending before Judge Winters.

According to the ruling, Winters served as Blumensaadt's probation officer in the 1980s and testified he had minimal contact with Blumensaadt over the last 30 years.

In 2019, Winters approved a plea agreement involving Blumensaadt and sentenced him to 180 days in jail. Shortly after his release, the two became Facebook friends and began discussing personal and professional matters, including multiple cases over which Winters presided.