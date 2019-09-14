OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate at the Ottawa County Jail is dead after being discovered hanging in his cell on Friday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan L. Gebauer, 44, of Bellevue was found hanging in his cell just before 3:30 p.m.

The corrections deputy who discovered Gebauer tried to revive him but was unsuccessful.

Gebauer was pronounced dead shortly after the arrival of Port Clinton EMS.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office corrections page, Gebauer was arrested on Thursday on possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. The offense dates back to April.

Gebauer was being held for prosecution.

In 2017 a female inmate was found hanging in her cell at the Ottawa County Jail and also died.