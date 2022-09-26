5 people, including 4 children, injured in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

Police say all the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Five people, including four children, were injured in a rollover crash in Ottawa County Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened on I-96 near 80th Avenue in Polkton Township around 8 p.m. A 2007 Honda, which was driven by a 41-year-old Muskegon man, was traveling west when the driver lost control of the vehicle. He overcorrected, and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

There were four passengers under 10 years old in the vehicle. One of the children was ejected when the car rolled.

Police say all five occupants were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are in stable condition at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

