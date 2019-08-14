TONTOGANY, Ohio — This was the fourth and final ice cream hand-out in the Otsego and Tontogany community, both ice cream sandwiches and popsicles were provided.

The school district hosts these as a way to keep in touch with the students throughout the summer.

"Really just to connect with our kids. We care a lot about the students here and our families. We just wanted to see them, let them know we care about them, we're here for them. Touch base with them and make it about the positive relationships we have with the kids and the families," said Otsego High School Principal, Kevin O'Shea.

School personnel says all of the gatherings were successful and they hope to do them next summer as well.

Otsego Local Schools begin on August 21 and 22.