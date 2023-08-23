Group starts GoFundMe to return the favor to fellow charity that was scammed

OTR Smokehouse said their truck was billed as a low-mileage vehicle, but that wasn't the case. Now that it has broken down, HOOVES is stepping up to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

CYGNET, Ohio — Communities are coming together to help get the OTR Smokehouse food truck back in service.

The business' mission to serve meals to non-profit organizations was stalled when the owners had mechanical trouble with the truck.

Owner Victoria Beckford said they were scammed when the truck was sold as a low mileage vehicle, despite that not being the case.

"We started this business with just the money in our pockets and what we could get together," Beckford said. "We took no loans and we were just trying to keep that momentum going on when the truck broke down. It left us stranded."

It only took one bad investment to close down the food truck. But OTR Smokehouse's investment in fundraising and charity that keeps them in business, because the Swanton Township-based HOOVES organization stepped up to help.

"I know that they are some of the most hard-working people and they have an important mission, so I started the fundraiser because I know they help so many people and I felt like it was time to help them," HOOVES Founder Amanda Held said.

HOOVES, which uses horses to help veterans with PTSD, is just one of many organizations that the OTR smokehouse truck donates to.

Held created a GoFundMe to help the smokehouse get back on the road.

"We just love what they do out there rescuing horses that in turn rescue our veterans struggling with PTSD," Beckford said of HOOVES. "So since we found them, we have been donating to a retreat once a month."

As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe has raised about $1,500 of its $25,000 goal. To donate, click here.