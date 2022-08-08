Ohio State track star living with Parkinson's spreading awareness about the disease

Scott Rider is now in a different kind of race, one that's taking him across the U.S. for Parkinson's research. Monday, he's stopping in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parkinson's Disease might have slowed this record-setting Ohio State track star, but it hasn't stopped him. Scott Rider is now in a different kind of race, one that's taking him across the U.S. for Parkinson's research. Monday, he's stopping in Columbus.

Rider will stop at the OhioHealth Neuroscience Wellness Center with Parkinson's Across America to help raise funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Columbus-area residents with Parkinson's Disease are encouraged to come to the Parkinson’s Across America Tour Welcome Party on Monday at the Center Street Market in Hilliard from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Representatives from several organizations, including the Parkinson’s Foundation and OhioHealth, will be there.

Rider said he has a passion for battling the disease, traveling regularly to Columbus to meet with his treatment team.

He hopes his story will raise awareness and bring hope to those who are pushing for new research in this field, and help those struggling to find the right care.