OSHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured following a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles in Madison County early Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 70 near state Route 56 in Somerford Township. A Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-70 when the driver struck a Honda CRV, driven by 31-year-old Mikenson Elzire, who was in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Grant Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Elzire was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP says.