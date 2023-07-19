OSHP: Driver hospitalized after truck crashes into south Toledo home following high-speed chase early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A high-speed chase ended with a truck crashing into the front of a south Toledo home early Wednesday.
State troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell WTOL they attempted to pull over the driver of a red pickup truck around 2 a.m. in the area of Byrne Road and Airport Highway but the driver failed to pull over and sped away. Troopers followed the truck until the driver lost control and drove up into the front porch of a home at the corner of Detroit Avenue and South Avenue.
Troopers on scene said the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Nobody inside of the home was injured but Toledo fire crews were called back out to the scene to help stabilize the home so the truck could be safely removed.
MORE FROM WTOL: