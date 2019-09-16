PIQUA, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol saved a pregnant woman's life after a school bus collided with a semi-truck back in December. Now, those same troopers got to meet the child whose life they saved.

The Piqua school bus was in an accident on I-75 on December 14. Troopers were on the scene within seconds. They were able to pull the woman from the smoking bus, saving her life.

Now, that woman has reunited with those troopers and introduced them to her newborn baby.

Check out these pictures from their brief reunion:

OSHP troopers meet newborn baby of woman they saved from bus crash OSHP troopers meet child of woman whose life they saved. OSHP troopers meet baby of woman whose life they saved from bus crash. OSHP troopers reunite with woman whose life they saved from bus crash. Ohio State troopers are reunited with a pregnant woman they saved from a smoking bus back in December. This trooper holds her newborn baby.

