PIQUA, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol saved a pregnant woman's life after a school bus collided with a semi-truck back in December. Now, those same troopers got to meet the child whose life they saved.
The Piqua school bus was in an accident on I-75 on December 14. Troopers were on the scene within seconds. They were able to pull the woman from the smoking bus, saving her life.
Now, that woman has reunited with those troopers and introduced them to her newborn baby.
Check out these pictures from their brief reunion:
RELATED: WATCH: Dash-cam footage shows OSHP cruiser struck by U-haul
RELATED: 5-year-old gets dream job, works at Toledo Chick-fil-A for the day