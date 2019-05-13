TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Fu Sun was placed on administrative leave Thursday after an incident over the weekend in which his son fatally shot himself in the face.

Lucas County Coroner Diane Scala-Barnett released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the 4-year-old boy, who died after suffering a gunshot Sunday.

According to Dr. Scala-Barnett, all evidence points to the boy having shot himself in the face at his home on Joyce Lane with an unsecured weapon. The weapon the child used was his father's "back-up" weapon.

The boy died at Toledo Children's Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The death has been ruled as an accident.

The Toledo Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

"Somehow, a youngster got a hold of his parent's or father's gun and tragically ended up shooting himself in the head," said TPD Chief George Kral.

OSHP will also conduct an investigation regarding the weapon involved in the incident, Sgt. Tiffiany Meeks said.

“The Patrol family is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of Trooper Sun’s child,” OSHP superintendent Richard Fambro said. “There are no words to describe such a loss. Our thoughts and prayers have been, and will continue to be, with Trooper Sun, his family, friends and co-workers.”