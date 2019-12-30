TOLEDO, Ohio — One mother is grateful after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was able to reunite her son with his beloved toy after it was seemingly lost on the Ohio Turnpike.

Leah Sharkey posted on Facebook that she and her son were driving home from Michigan on the Turnpike when he put his "booboo" out the window as they were going 77 mph.

She says her son has his "booboo" with him at all times.

Sharkey said she pulled over and was attempting to find it - both her and her son in tears - when Tpr. Alex Schlottag pulled up to ask what was wrong.

Trooper Schlottag took Sharkeyr's name and number down and said he would try to find "booboo" and would call her and let her know even if he didn't.

"About 30 minutes later, I receive a call that he has booboo and where to meet him," Sharkey said on Facebook. "Thank you so much to Officer Alex Schlottag of the Ohio State Patrol, you have no idea how much it meant to him I both, we will never forget this."