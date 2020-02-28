OHIO, USA — Two men are behind bars after Ohio troopers seized about $16,360 worth of drugs from their car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over 27-year-old Timothy Massey and his passenger Travis Kordel, 26, for a speed violation on I-75 on February 14 around 10:50 a.m.

During the stop, troopers said they detected a marijuana odor coming from the car causing for a probable search.

During the search 1,000 ecstasy pills and 60 grams of marijuana were found.

Both men are from Louisville, Kentucky and were taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Both men are facing one first-degree felony, a fifth-degree felony and a minor misdemeanor.

If convicted, each man could face up to 12 years in prison and a maximum fine of $22,500.

RELATED: Lucas Co. inmate indicted on charges stemming from Jan. escape

RELATED: D.A.R.T. program is educating seniors on the dangers of the opioid crisis