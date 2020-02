February 14 is still a week away, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol has already won Valentine's Day.

OSHP tweeted out these amazing Valentine's Day cards featuring Patrol K9s Rony, Wolf, Danny and Roy.

Think it can't get any better than this? You're totally right.

Download all 16 cards here; they're guaranteed to make your crush fall in love!

They may fall in love with the dogs and not you, but hey - love is love!

We rate these dogs 16/10 super good boys.