Police say the deputy ran a red light in his pickup truck and was hit by another pickup truck.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania Township — An off-duty Lucas County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened on Central and Centennial in Sylvania Township around 5:20 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the deputy was driving a silver Chevy Silverado when he ran a red light turning left onto Centennial from Central. He was then t-boned by a black GMC Sierra.