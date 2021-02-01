OSHP: no fatal crashes in northwest Ohio on New Year's Eve

Additionally, compared to last year there were nine fewer OVI arrests on New Year's Eve.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — New Year's Eve ended two hours early for bars in 2020 with the Ohio order requiring them to close at 10 p.m. That means fewer people were out on the roads overnight, and troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say the numbers prove things were safer.

"I think it was a little bit quieter this year, but despite the quietness we still had our troopers out there. Across northwest Ohio we still had 900 traffic stops, actually well over 900 traffic stops. And we had zero fatal crashes which is truly what we want," said Sgt. Ryan Purpura with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

That compares to last year's two deadly crashes on New Year's Eve in northwest Ohio. Additionally, compared to last year, there were nine fewer OVI arrests this year on New Year's Eve.

While the highway patrol says less people being on the road contributed to these numbers, troopers are hoping drivers still remain cautious as things pick back up.

"We ask that once the traffic, whether it increases, stays the same or whatever it may be, that you take steps to keep yourself safe. That includes not drinking and driving, wearing your seatbelt and eliminating that distraction from your vehicle," said Sgt. Purpura.

This coming weekend, additional troopers will be out on the road.