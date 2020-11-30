Ohio State Highway Patrol opens new Toledo Post

OSHP began pursuing the move in 2018 and broke ground in 2019. The move to the corner of Dorr and Secor replaces the former Swanton location for the Toledo post.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new safety center is complete in west Toledo, moving the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Toledo post from Swanton to across the street from the University of Toledo.

A press release sent Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the opening of the facility.

The new building is located at the corner of Dorr and Secor and will house both the University of Toledo Police Department and the OSHP.

Rather than building two expensive new facilities, it was more cost effective to build one with shared interview rooms, locker rooms and other resources for training. Both will maintain separate spaces as well, within the same building for organizational purposes.

This building also replaces the aging Swanton post, which was located in an area that was not as ideal to respond to the high amount of incidents in the Toledo metro area. The Toledo Post also serves Fulton County and OSHP will continue to respond to incidents located there.

The pandemic has delayed a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new building, but it will take place at a later date.