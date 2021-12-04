OSHP: Man breaks into Ohio Statehouse while under the influence of narcotics

Troopers say the man discharged a fire extinguisher and broke several windows.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man broke into the Ohio Statehouse and broke several windows with a fire extinguisher.

According to OSHP, the incident happened early Monday morning when the man broke a window to get into the statehouse.

Troopers say while the man was inside, he discharged a fire extinguisher and broke more windows in the rotunda area of the statehouse.

The man then called 911 for help and Columbus police responded to the statehouse.

Officers found the man outside near the McKinley monument and took him to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

The individual later told officers he needed medical attention due to his use of illegal narcotics.