OSHP hosting holiday card contest for kids | Here's how to submit

One winner will be chosen, whose artwork will be featured in the patrol's quarterly publication the "Flying Wheel" and featured on social media.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 10, 2021.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's annual Holiday Card Contest has begun!

One winner will be chosen and the winner's artwork will be featured in the patrol's quarterly publication the "Flying Wheel" and featured on social media.

All artwork should be photographed and sent via e-mail no later than Friday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. to be considered; just make sure to hang on to the original.

Finalists will be selected on Monday, Nov. 22 and notified via email. Then, the big winner will be chosen and announced Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon.

Here are the criteria necessary for your work to be considered:

Age: Up to 12

Paper size: 8.5 x 11

The artwork must include the message of "Happy Holidays" and at least one of the following: an OSHP helicopter, plane, canine, flying wheel or badge

The email submission must include the child’s name, school, grade, age and parent contact information. Only one submission per student is allowed. They can be emailed to HolidayCard@dps.ohio.gov.