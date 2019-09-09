Dash-cam footage shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser being struck by a truck this past weekend.
The state trooper was changing a tire on a disabled vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike near Hudson when a U-haul truck veered off the road, striking his cruiser.
The U-Haul did not stop at the scene, but was reportedly located a short time later.
Troopers want to remind drivers to always remember to move over for flashing lights.
