The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Monday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day before the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver