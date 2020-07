The two vehicle accident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday

SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a crash at Fulton Lucas Road and Angola Road, just north of Swanton, on Saturday afternoon.

Two vehicles are involved in the accident which happened around 4 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Southbound Fulton Lucas Road at Frankfort is shut down as well as westbound Angola at Lathrop.