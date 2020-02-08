OSHP: multi-vehicle crash near Wales Rd. exit closes I-75 South

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says their may be a possible oil spill at the site. ODOT is on the scene

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a large multi-vehicle accident on southbound I-75 near the Wales Rd. exit which is slowing traffic all the way back to the Anthony Wayne Trail in south Toledo.

OSHP says that 13 vehicles are involved and there is a possible oil spill.

Minor injuries have been reported.

I-75 South has been closed down until further notice.

ODOT is on the scene.

Another accident at the same time further south on I-75 near Buck Rd. also slowed traffic.

Several cars were seen in the median as crews worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on the cause of that accident at this time.