Original Rudy's Hot Dog up for auction

TOLEDO, Ohio — The original Rudy's Hot Dog in Toledo will be up for auction Thursday at 4 p.m.

The turnkey restaurant, at 944 W. Sylvania Ave., will be sold in a live auction simultaneously conducted on-location and online for a minimum bid of $175,000, according to auction service Amlin Auction. The business has a full kitchen and a D2X Liquor License.

The winning bidder will also be required to a buyer's premium of 10%, which will comprise the total purchase price when added to the winning bid price. The total purchase price will be used to calculate the real estate transfer price, according to the auction listing.

The buyer will be required to put down an earnest money deposit of $10,000.

Online bidders must be approved prior to the auction and are encouraged to register "with plenty of time before the auction," according to the auction listing. More details about the auction can be found here.

The original location, which had seen a 2011 visit from former U.S. President Barack Obama, closed its doors in 2021.

Five other Rudy's locations operate in Toledo, according to the restaurant's website.

The Toledo staple started as a single hot dog stand operated by "Uncle Rudy" himself, Rudy Poturedes. Rudy eventually opened a restaurant in the 1930s. After Rudy's passing in 1960, his nephews, Harry and Andreas Dionyssiou took over the hot dog empire and moved the original brick-and-mortar restaurant to the West Sylvania Avenue location.

Andreas passed in 2017.

