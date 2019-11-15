MAUMEE, Ohio — Sunshine Communities has serviced people in northwest Ohio with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than 70 years.

As the need for community mental health support grows, the organization is expanding as well to meet that demand.

The organization hosted a hiring event at its main campus in Maumee on Thursday. Sunshine Communities is looking to hire people who will provide important mental and emotional health services.

You can apply for the open positions here.

Open interviews are held every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Maumee.

There are openings right now at facilities in Lucas, Wood and Fulton counties.

New hire orientation training is available every week and training is paid.