The City of Findlay, The United Way of Hancock County, Findlay City Schools and Findlay Family YMCA are working to make sure all of Findlay’s kids are staying fed during the school shutdown.

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, Findlay City Schools will offer a grab-and-go meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meal distributions will happen at Glenwood Middle School and at Lincoln Elementary School for children ages one through 18 from Hancock County.

Children must be present to receive the meals.

Meals will include a lunch for the day plus a breakfast for the following day.

The Findlay YMCA will also be distributing food to children in need at eight Findlay Schools on Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations include Whittier Elementary, Wilson Vance Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Chamberlin Hill, Lincoln Elementary, Jacobs Elementary, Bigelow Hill and Northview Elementary.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help can call Katie Griffin at 419-422-4424 Ext. 20 or email kgriffin@findlayymca.com, or email Sarah Mayle at sarah.mayle@uwhancock.org.

The United Way of Hancock County has established a relief fund at First Federal Ban to support Hancock County residents impacted by the public health crisis.

Contributions can be made in any amount at any First Federal Bank location in Northwest Ohio. Additionally, checks can be sent to United Way of Hancock County, 245 Stanford Parkway or online at http://www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/give with “Crisis Response” in the check memo or online comment section.

For a list of supplemental meals and other basic need resources, visit www.hancockhelps.org.

