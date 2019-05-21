OREGON, Ohio — Monday night, dozens of Clay High School students remembered their classmate in a candlelight vigil.

"I'm going to miss her, right along with everyone else that's here," one said.

Majestic Karcsak was a student at Clay High School. She was 16 years old, an artist, aspiring architect, friend to many.

Now, she is saving lives.

"That's what she would want, because she always wanted to help people," her Dad, Daniel Karcsak said.

Karcsak was in a fatal car accident early last week, just three weeks after getting her license. In her final hours, her parents honored her decision to be an organ donor.

"One kidney and the pancreas went to one recipient, her other kidney went to somebody else, and her liver went to somebody else and she was able to donate her whole hear to somebody," Mom Carol Karcsak said.

Through it all, her district and the city were there to support the family with fundraisers and loving messages.

"We visited the hospital, we did the things we thought we could do to comfort them," Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory said.

Karcsak's parents said they are proud to know she will continue to live on, as her heart will now beat for another Ohioan.

"For a donor to be in the four hour general area, and to be the same size is just very rare, and it's very fortunate," Dad Daniel Karcsak said.

Her memories will live on with family and friends.

"She did her little sister's hair before school every day. She would help them with homework, and just last weekend, she and her younger sister were playing Headbands on the floor while we were watching TV," Mother Carol Karcsak said.