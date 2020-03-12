ThrowbackThursday | Oregon police seek help identifying people in this historic photo

Do you have an idea who this gentleman is in this photo from 1958? Oregon police are looking for help to put a name to the face from this picture from their archives

OREGON, Ohio — OK, internet: Do your thing. The Oregon Police Department is calling out for help in identifying who this man is in an archive photo from 1958.

According to the department, they will be releasing photos from the archive under a #throwbackthursday type effort and are hoping to put some names to faces.

The first photo the department released is below. Is this a relative of yours? Did you know someone who worked in the department around the late 1950s? You could help solve the mystery.

There aren't a lot of obvious identifying factors in this photo, but regardless, we agree with the department that it's a pretty great picture.