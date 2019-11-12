LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The City of Oregon's Chief of Police Mike Navarre announced he has taken out petitions to become a candidate for the Office of Lucas County Sheriff.

Chief Navarre began his law enforcement career with the Toledo Police Department where he spent 34 years, the last 13 years as Chief of Police.

The 64-year-old University of Toledo graduate has been Oregon's police chief since January 2012.

Chief Navarre will run as a Democrat in the March 17, 2020 primary election. The general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020.