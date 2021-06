The pictured truck and trailer were allegedly used in theft, which occurred late Sunday night.

Multiple lawnmowers were stolen Sunday and the Oregon Police Division is searching for the person responsible.

The pictured truck and trailer were used in the theft, which occurred late Sunday night. The pickup is believed to be an early 2000 Dodge Ram.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any other relevant information, contact Detective Blazevich at 419-698-7060.

