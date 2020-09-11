Oregon mayor selects next Oregon Police Chief, city council to vote on appointment Monday night

Sergeant Brandon Begin will succeed Chief Michael Navarre who was recently elected as the next Lucas County Sheriff.

OREGON, Ohio — City of Oregon Mayor Michael Seferian has appointed 37-year-old Sergeant Brandon Begin to be the next Oregon Chief of Police.

Members of Oregon City Council will vote on and consider the appointment during their meeting on Monday night at 7 p.m.

Begin has been with the Oregon police since February 2008 and was promoted to sergeant in June 2017. He is currently assigned to the midnight shift as a road patrol supervisor.