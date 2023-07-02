Oregon man injured in motorcycle crash early Sunday

The 23-year-old was on a motorcycle that overturned and went off the road in Jerusalem Township.

OREGON, Ohio — An Oregon man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash in Jerusalem Township early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Chandler Myers, 23, of Oregon was injured when his motorcycle crashed along Corduroy Road near Anchor Point Road at 2:14 a.m., the patrol said.

Myers was operating a Harley Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle east on Corduroy Road when the motorcycle overturned and went off the road, the patrol said.

Myers was taken to a local hospital. Information on his condition was not available Sunday.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, the patrol said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Police Department, and Jerusalem Township EMS and Fire.

